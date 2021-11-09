Surprises trumped the Bartow City Commission's agenda at last week's meeting, with the biggest the announcement that Mayor Scott Sjoblom is resigning followed by the city's Interim Police Chief Brian Dorman officially named the city's top cop.
Sjoblom, who holds a post with the local health department, announced that he must resign to take a promotion according to the state health department's leadership, and his successor will be selected by the city's remaining four city commissioners.
Sjoblom explained that he had been offered a job overseeing health department issues for both Polk and Hardee counties, which falls under the state's purview. His new directorship could create a potential ethics problem or conflict of interest, so he was advised by state officials that to take the new job means he must leave the top job in city government.
Sjoblom, who is in the middle of his second term as mayor, has served only one term on the commission and under existing rules, his fellow commissioners will name his successor. Sjoblom led the city's governing board during the entire COVID-19 virus pandemic, and is serving his second stint as mayor. He was selected from the five commissioners to continue that leadership at the commission's reorganization meeting following this past election. His resignation, he said, will be effective following the commission's next meeting on Nov. 15.
Sjoblom said he struggled with the decision to resign, but opted to take the new promotion for the long-term betterment of his family and his future with the state health agency.
Dorman was officially named the city's new police chief, after a series of interviews with other potential candidates, said City Manager George Long.
Dorman has been serving as the interim chief for nearly two years, following the resignation of his predecessor Joe Hall. As of Monday last, a time and date for his investiture as chief had not been set.
Dorman's appointment drew applause from both the city commission and the audience at last week's session.
“I am proud to continue serving the city and look forward to the department continuing to grow and expanding our service to the city,” he said.
Also at that session, the new chief joined the Bartow Chamber of Commerce in announcing a new program where city business owners and operators would meet regularly with police representatives to discuss issues relating to businesses, including theft protection and cybercrimes.
In other action last week, a number of residents asked the commission to keep the city's Halloween celebrations on the official Halloween date of Oct. 31, rather than setting other times for events like trick or treating.
Commissioners agreed unanimously to refrain from deviating from the standard Oct. 31 date, rather than name other dates for children to go door to door for treats.
Back to the agenda, several residents of Gordon Heights and Gordonville voiced their concerns about a developer's plans to activate dormant plans to build an industrial complex on some 39 acres adjacent to the two areas.
Gloria Washington, a leader from the Gordon Heights area, asked commissioners to make sure the proposed development plans held forth by Hill Short Inc. to pursue building on the site located south of 91-Mine Road off U.S. Highway 27, would not create noise or other nuisances that would affect nearby residences.
Apparently, members of the communities had believed an asphalt plant was to be included in the development, but they were assured by city planner Bob Wiegers, that was not the case. He said the plans put forth show a segment of the development would serve as a staging ground, offices and storage facilities for a paving company, but asphalt preparation was not part of the deal.
Initially, only a segment of the overall site will be built, but that also brought concerns from the residents. They said the tentative location of the entry point off 91-Mine Road was in a sharp curve and could result in traffic mishaps. The planned entry location is off 91-Mine Road in a sharp curve.
Residents said the entrance should be moved further south outside the curve as a safety measure. No decision to relocate the entrance to the 91-Mine Commercial Park was made at the session.