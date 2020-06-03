Six Florida State University undergraduate students were recently selected to receive nationally competitive language study scholarships through initiatives funded by the federal government to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering foreign languages critical to national security and economic prosperity.
Four FSU students won Boren Awards, offered through an initiative of the National Security Education Program, while two students won Critical Language Scholarships, offered through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Boren Awards allow students to study abroad for up to a year in areas of the world critical to U.S. national security. The scholarship provides up to $20,000 for U.S. undergraduate students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions that are underrepresented in study abroad programs and that are critical to U.S. interests, including Africa, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Eurasia, Latin America and the Middle East.
This year, the Boren Awards program has offered scholarship recipients a flexible start date between August and March because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19.
Kinsey Kuhlman, 20, a sophomore double majoring in international affairs and Latin American and Caribbean studies from Bartow, will study in Florianópolis, Brazil. Her future plans are to become a Foreign Service Officer.
“This experience will help me develop an expertise in Latin American languages and affairs that I hope to use in the future as a Foreign Service Officer,” Kuhlman said.
