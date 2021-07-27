Bartow residents could see a one-mill tax increase for the coming budget year as well as double the cost for fire department response services if the City Commission approves the proposed $143 million budget.
According to Assistant City Manager David Wright, the millage rate could jump from 3 to 4 mills to help provide the city with a total budget of $143 million, up from last year's $134 million. Property owners will see that reflected as a $4 fee per $1,000 of assessed property, Wright explained. That increase has yet to be approved by the city commission, but the budget is based on that rate, he added.
Wright further explained the fire assessments will jump from last year's $54.98 fee for fire and rescue services for a 1,200 square-foot residence to $96.60 this coming year. The fire assessments are based on the property's square footage, so it could be more or less than that number. There also are sliding scales for commercial properties as well. Wright added that this increase is to move the fire/rescue services away from drawing so heavily on the city's general operating budget.
Wright also said the budget did not reflect an anticipated $4 million in federal pandemic relief money.
Last week, City Manager George Long proposed the City Commission hold a budget workshop at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2, a scant three hours before the city leaders have to vote on the millage rate to make the state's Aug. 4 deadline. Wright said the commissioners have had a copy of the budget for review for a while, but most picked up their copy at last week's regular meeting session.
One of the elephants in this year's budget room looms large over the city: what to do about the 50-year-old Sam Griner Swimming Pool at the Bartow Civic Center. The pool has been closed all summer due to problematic and recurring plumbing problems.
Catherine Vorassi, the city's leisure services director, has presented the commission four options to tackle the swimming pool problem that range in cost from $430,000 to $7.8 million, depending on how much money the city wants to spend.
According to the consultant's report presented to commissioners, the first and cheapest option eliminates the pool altogether, repurposes the land it's on to create a deck or events lawn, to the tune of $430,000.
Option two, calls for replacing the pool's entire plumbing system, adding heaters and covers for year-round use, reinvents the wading pool into a splash pad and adds shading an deck furniture. That option's price tag is $1.9 million to $2.5 million.
Completely revamping the pool for both long and short course competitions is the focus of option three which also includes new plumbing, reconstruction, a new lining, the splash pad, as well as updating the pool entrance and changing rooms. The cost of that option is from $4 million to $5 million.
The fourth option, costing some $7 million to $8 million, is to remove the existing pool completely, build a 50 meter by 25 yard competition sized pool, install all new plumbing, competitive swimming equipment, heaters and covers for year-round use, updating the entrance and changing rooms, installing a warm water pool and water entertainment amenities.
“We're talking about big dollars here,” said Mayor Scott Sjoblom. “We just have to decide on what level of service we want to provide.”
In other business, the commission also decided to set a reminder to do employee evaluations on both Long and City Attorney Sean Parker, the only two employees the five-member board has authority over.
The city's policies call for such evaluations every two years, but they said such reviews had been omitted in recent memory. The employee evaluations have historically been performed in even years, but due to the pandemic, was left undone last year.
The commission decided to revisit the issue in September.
The city leaders also decided to set a policy for organizations that approach the commission for funding on how they could potentially receive city financial support for a given activity.
Under the policy, a group would have to provide a specific explanation of how the funds would be used; a timetable to apply for city support; an annual report of revenue and expenses for the prior fiscal year; and provide a year-end report of how the funding was expended.
The commission also asked Long to set aside a small pot of funds in the coming budget to provide for such activities, but did not specify a dollar figure.