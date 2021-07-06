Bartow got almost an A-plus on their annual audit for last year, but there was one small glitch the auditors found relating to Hurricane Irma federal relief funds.
The accounting firm Purvis Gray took a hard look at the city's entire $129 million budget, including its enterprise (or money earning) accounts, its general fund and the pension funds for general city workers, firefighters and police.
According to Ron Whiteside of Purvis Gray, the city inadvertently double-billed FEMA for about $600,000 but the error was quickly discovered and rectified.
Whiteside also explained that the error possibly occurred because the city's budget staff was grossly undermanned and, once the double bill was found, the city's staff immediately withdrew that invoice.
“It was quickly discovered and fixed,” the accounting firm representative told Bartow city commissioners on June 21.
Whiteside, when questioned by commissioners, said the city is “about 90 percent on target” meeting the state's auditing rules, which he said was “better than a lot of cities we audit.”
“It would be fantastic to be 100 percent,” Whiteside said, “but that rarely happens and this score is very good.”
Vice Mayor Steve Githens asked how the city was breaking down its collected impact fees, but Whiteside could not provide those numbers.
“They are all rolled into one pot,” the accountant said. “I just wondered what the breakdown was,” Githens said.
Impact fees are levied when development has a potential impact on infrastructure and city services and are divvied up between the departments impacted, like the electric and water departments, roads and leisure services.
Commissioner Leo Longworth, a long-time city commissioner, added that this is the 13th year the city has had a clean audit.
“That's something for us all to be proud to have,” he said.
Commissioner Billy Simpson also lauded the city budget office staff for “outstanding work” and complimented the “stability of the pension funds.”
Whiteside also explained that the city's assets had grown in value and its liabilities were down from last year, bringing the overall financial health of the city up a notch.
Adding to the mix was $1.4 million decline in electric department revenues, but that was offset by a lower cost of power from the city's suppliers.
“It's pretty much a wash there,” Whiteside told the city governors.
Railroad crossings again raised their ugly heads at Monday's meeting. The city's first five crossings, have been repaired or replaced by CSX Railroad Co., but the remaining are not targeted for replacement until this fall, said City Manager George Long.
The city had a long-standing issue with CSX about the sad state of many of the crossings in the city, but Long said the talks had proved fruitful, “to a degree.” He expressed concern that some of the crossings were repaired, but the grades were unaddressed. “There are some places that the crossing creates a real hump,” he explained, and “we're going to talk with them about that.”
Long said he had scheduled a meeting with the railroad company in late July to address the remaining unfixed crossings, the approach grades of those already repaired and was adding the inclusion of “quiet zones” to that discussion.
“This time we're going to have the Federal Railroad Administration at the table too, so that might make these talks more productive,” Long said.
Quiet zones are delineated areas where trains don't blow their whistles or create higher noise levels, particularly where the tracks go through neighborhoods.
In other business, Long also told the commission he was meeting soon with Tampa Electric Co. to work out how to divvy up electric power provisions to a planned new development in Eagle Lake.
Long said about half of the new development fell within the city's utility provision boundaries, and the rest in TECO's, so they would be talking about one utility provider buying out the other's half or maintain the division. No date for that discussion was revealed at the Monday session.