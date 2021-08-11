With COVID-19 cases on an accelerated climb, Bartow city commissioners last week took a step back, putting all reservation requests to use city facilities on hold except those already on the books.
Following a suggestion from Mayor Scott Sjoblom, who works for the Health Department when not leading the city, the commission opted to sidestep the governor's open state policy, but stopped short of reviving any mask restrictions.
Sjoblom told commissioners that the spike in new cases was “alarming” and not only did the commission decide to put a hold city facilities' use, but reverted to wearing masks and revived social distancing, even amongst themselves on the dais.
The city fathers told Parks and Recreation Department chief Catherine Vorassi to hold in abeyance all requests to use the city's main facilities – the Civic Center, the Carver Center and the Polk Street Center – until further notice.
The commission didn't go so far as to cancel activities already on the books, so those activities already scheduled may go on, they said.
Also on Monday, the commission approved the proposed millage rate increase from 3 to 4 mills and a total city budget of about $142 million. Most of that is earmarked to pay for ongoing city services like electric power, fire and police protection and garbage pickup.
Overall, the city's general fund will go up from last year's by just over 1 percent to about $25 million, the enterprise fund (from fees, etc.) hikes five percent to $53 million, explained City Manager George Long.
Long said while the budget is presented and approved, much of the costs and income are based on estimates, since the state hasn't provided the numbers needed to lock some revenues down.
“Modest growth continues to result in modest revenue growth that falls short of keeping pace with increased operating costs,” Long said. “As for future growth, the city is expected to experience limited, but continued construction permit activity” and “the number of utility accounts remains stable and continues to increase slightly, consistent with prior years.”
Included in the proposed budget is a $1 million set aside to pay for the city's ongoing street, curb and sidewalk rehab program. This is the fifth year in that seven-year plan, Long added.
Also included in the budget are funds to renovate the fire department's main facility kitchen, upgrade the air conditioning system and redo the roof.
“Over the years that building has changed, but the A/C hasn't.”
Long also told commissioners that bids for all that work were pending, however he had been told that some materials needed for those projects “just aren't available right now” so he could not provide a start date for the work.
Commissioners spent a big portion of their two-hour budget workshop last week talking about how managers and department heads are paid.
Vice Mayor Steve Githens questioned whether department leaders were paid for their longevity with the city and learned they were not.
“We don't have a step system for management,” said Long.
Githens said, “I am very dissatisfied with this system. I'm just not happy with it. Time with the city should count for something.”
“We just don't have a system in place to address that,” Long added.
The city's rank and file, most covered by unions and collective bargaining contracts, are getting a 2.5 percent salary increase under this budget, as are its managers who fall outside the unions' purview, Long added.
Sjoblom asked if the budget as presented included raises for management, and Long indicated that it did.
“Yes, we should be able to make adjustments as the year goes on,” he said.
Recently, Long and senior staff reviewed managerial pay in neighboring and comparable cities and adjusted some salaries to remain competitive, the city manager said.
“Some managers will see significant increases and others won't,” he said. “But we have to stay competitive or we will lose people.”
The city has 283 staff and is only adding one position to its roster. That position was not defined at last week's meetings.
At future meetings, the city will formally adopt the millage and the overall budget.