BARTOW — Bartow commissioners took the first steps toward conserving more water in the future with the first reading of an ordinance that places restrictions on plumbing, appliances and lawn irrigation for all new development.
The city commission also honored one of its city workers at its Feb. 3 meeting. Deputy City Clerk Donna Clark, who just received the master clerk designation from the state organization of municipal clerks.
The water measure, primarily aimed at landscaping water usage, was developed in concert with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, with whom the city began discussions about it about a month ago.
City Manager George Long earlier told commissioners that the water management district wanted cities within the region to adopt standards restricting irrigation designs, establish efficient plumbing standards and take other measures to conserve water.
The new ordinance also provides standards for irrigation system maintenance and enforcement.
The Feb. 3 presentation was the first reading of the ordinance which will be open to public comment at the commission's session on Feb. 18, which took place after the time of press.
The water savings could also lead to a rebate from the Polk Regional Water Cooperative, to the tune of about $700, according to district officials.