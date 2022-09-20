The Bartow City Commission is on the verge of passing a 25 percent tax increase.
Mayor Steve Githens said the primary reason this is necessary is to hire more police officers and firefighters. Recently, Bartow Fire Chief Jay Robinson and Bartow Police Chief Bryan Dorman told city commissioners more staff were needed to keep residents safe.
“What I don't want to have, now or in the future, is somebody looking at me and saying my mother died because you didn't vote enough money when you were told to do so,” Githens said.
Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer said property taxes in Bartow will still be the second lowest property taxes in the county, if approved, with Auburndale having the lowest.
“At my residence, the taxes will only go up $145,” Pfeiffer said. “I'm just saying, $145 compared to last year which is a $12 increase per month for my property.”
For many years, Bartow utility bills funded much of the city operations, allowing for low property taxes, according to former Bartow City Manager George Long.
“We were the lowest for 14 years,” Pfeiffer said. “What happened to us is that so many things have kind of gone to a not so great level for us. Police and fire are two of those areas where we are extremely deficient. We also need three electricians. We have a huge area to cover and not enough electricians to cover it. That is why we made this decision.”
Vice Mayor Leo Longworth said just because Pfeiffer can afford a tax increase doesn't mean all Bartow residents can afford one.
“People are struggling,” Longworth said.
Commissioner Tanya Tucker supported the tax increase, saying it would have an impact on residents but “if we don't do it then our citizens are not going to be protected.”
The $157 million budget was put together by Bartow Acting City Manager David H. Wright, who took over management after Long recently retired.
According to Bartow Resolution 22-4119R, “Said percent represents a 25.85 percent increase in property taxes tentatively adopted by the commission.”
A tentative general millage rate of 4.6080 has been proposed.
To put that in perspective, on July 19 the Winter Haven City Commission had a special meeting to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2022-23. City Manager Mike Herr suggested the city lower the millage rate from 6.79 to 6.59 mills.
Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton proposed a “rollback” millage rate of 6.3626 mills on Aug. 10, meaning that he is proposing the city commission will collect the same amount of property tax next year compared to this fiscal year.