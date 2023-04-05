Bayhan named Interim Director of Water Utilities

LAKELAND, FL (April 5, 2023) – City Manager Shawn Sherrouse has appointed David Bayhan as Interim General Manager of Water Utilities, effective April 9, 2023. Current Director of Water Utilities, Bill Anderson is retiring with his last official day with the City of Lakeland taking place Saturday, April 8. “As Assistant Director of Water Utilities, Bayhan is intimately familiar with the responsibilities of the position and has significant experience in the variety of services provided by the Water Department,” Sherrouse said.
As Interim Director of Water Utilities, Bayhan will report directly to the City Manager’s Office. This appointment is scheduled up to six-months and is intended as a trial basis for both Bayhan and the City Manager to evaluate performance. “I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve as Interim Director,” Bayhan said. “The leadership before me has done an excellent job in placing the utility on sound footing and I will continue building on that foundation. I look forward to leading the Water Department and our talented employees into the future.”