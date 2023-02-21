BJ's Wholesale Club opens in Davenport
Photos by Donna Fellows-Coffey

After months of anticipation by area residents, the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Posner Park officially opened last Friday (Feb. 17).

“Florida is a huge market for us,” said BJ’s Vice President of Corporate Communications Peter Frangie. “This is going to be our 36th club in Florida. What we really have been looking for is communities like Davenport where we know that the value proposition to the residents is going to be impactful.”

