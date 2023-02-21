BJ's Wholesale Club opens in Davenport

After months of anticipation by area residents, the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Posner Park officially opened last Friday (Feb. 17).
“Florida is a huge market for us,” said BJ’s Vice President of Corporate Communications Peter Frangie. “This is going to be our 36th club in Florida. What we really have been looking for is communities like Davenport where we know that the value proposition to the residents is going to be impactful.”
Less than an hour after opening, the parking lot was full, and shoppers were parking at Best Buy and making the trek down the grassy incline to the discount club.
“It’s great to have communities like Davenport be so excited,” Frangie said. “We are excited to be in this area and know that it is up and coming…The response that we have gotten from the Davenport community has just been wonderful.”
The store seemed to be at maximum staffing levels, with all cash registers going non-stop and workers constantly restocking shelves, especially in the fresh food areas.
The store expects to consistently employ 150 area residents.
“We are always hiring,” said Frangie.
The excitement around the grand opening has been building for months.
“We are finding that by the time we open our clubs, people know the value that we offer and are excited to give us a try,” Frangie said.
BJ’s opened a membership center three to four months ago so that residents could begin signing up for the discount club’s membership program and take advantage of discounted membership pricing prior to the grand opening.
“It’s far exceeded expectations,” Frangie said. “It’s really done very well.”
The Davenport store is the first Polk County location for BJ’s, with the two nearest clubs in Clermont and Kissimmee. Similarly, it is the first discount club from any retail chain in the northeast Polk region.
“Bringing BJ’s one-stop shop experience into the Davenport community is a wonderful way to kick off 2023,” said Theodore Kyriakidis, Club Manager of Davenport’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We couldn’t be more eager to engage with our smart-saving families in the area, welcome them to this brand-new location, and continue to build upon our strong presence in Florida.”
Members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery. Further, when shopping in-club, members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip.
“Our digital piece, shopping with ExpressPay, using your phone, shopping online delivery, buying online and picking up in-club, has all been popular,” Frangie said. “We’re very conscious of how to best serve our members.”
That focus on serving its members also extends to the travel services, tire services, optical services and gas services offered at the Davenport discount club.
“The growth in the services area in general has been great as well,” said Frangie.
The on-site gas location offers members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Davenport location offers regular, premium and diesel fuels.
The fresh meat, produce, deli and bakery areas at the back of the store were especially busy on opening day.
“This has been a big win for us, the fresh produce piece,” Frangie said. “Our members have really found a great value in that…The way we source is similar to how the name brands source and the quality is the same and we are just glad to be able to offer it to our members. The growth has been fantastic.”
The wide array of fresh produce on BJ’s shelves includes strawberries and blueberries from nearby Wish Farms in Plant City, as well as corn and other produce items sourced from Pexco Produce, also in Plant City.
Davenport resident Jerry Young said he felt like a kid in a candy store when he walked into the discount club on opening day.
While he eventually perused the entire store, the grilling enthusiast’s initial sights were locked in on the meat coolers.
“The meat, the Perdue chicken and the Swift pork, I like better than Walmart and Publix,” said Young. “Everything’s very well priced too compared to them.”
It didn’t take long before Young’s cart started filling up with a variety of meats, such as ribs and chicken wings, that are earmarked for his smoker or grill in the coming days.
“This place is going to be booming,” Young said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time. This is perfect out here.”
Davenport joins hundreds of other clubs in the BJ’s Wholesale Club family.
“The first club was in Medford, Massachusetts,” said Frangie. “This will be our 236th club. We are very present along the eastern seaboard.”
Ahead of the official grand opening on Friday, the club hosted several city and county officials including Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan, Davenport Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson, Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce (NEPC) Executive Director Lana Stripling and 2023 NEPC Chair Amber Smith for a ribbon-cutting ceremony the Wednesday prior.