Black & Brew has been a staple in the Lakeland community since opening downtown in 2006.
Since then, the restaurant has expanded twice, first by adding a location inside the Lakeland Public Library in 2018 and most recently a southside location.
“I’m not sure we could have had the same success somewhere else,” said Owner Chris McArthur.
“Lakeland has been very supportive and that’s the key to our success,” he said.
And it was early on when customers started requesting a southside restaurant.
“This area is underserved when it comes to homegrown, independent restaurants (and other businesses),” McArthur explained. “Lakelanders want to see unique concepts.”
The new location was a drive-thru Krispy Kreme donut shop and now Black & Brew can offer drive-thru service on the southside where customers can order and pay ahead of time.
“We call our drive-thru an Express Lane,” he said. “There is never a wait in the
Express Lane because we’ve removed the ordering process.”
Black & Brew serves fresh, locally roasted Patriot coffee as well as healthy bites for breakfast, lunch and dinner. At the southside location, you’ll find an intimate
café and large patio focusing on breakfast, sandwiches, salads and a new menu item – nourish bowls. Each Black & Brew has its own unique menu.
Black & Brew’s new menu item is the nourish bowls only at their S. Florida location. Try the Florida Bowl with lemon-herb quinoa, baby kale, chicken, avocado, bacon, a boiled egg and avocado crema. Another selection is the Chimichurri Bowl featuring jasmine rice, baby kale, chimichurri marinated steak, braised chickpeas, tomatoes, pickled onions, red chimichurri sauce and cilantro.
Or take a bite into the Mediterranean bowl with jasmine rice, baby kale, cucumber salad, citrus grilled chicken, lemony white bean salad and feta cream.
As far as salads, the menu has Black & Brew favorites like the Street Corn Cobb salad with mixed greens, street corn salsa, blue corn tortilla chips, feta, tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onions and bacon. You’ll also find the Summer Salad topped with cucumbers, strawberries, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, apples, candied pecans and dried cranberries and served with a key lime vinaigrette. The Sweet Potato Chili is still on the menu as well as breakfast sandwich favorites like the Jalapeno Popper featuring local Born & Bread sourdough, egg souffle, bacon, white cheddar and jalapeno garlic cream cheese and Hot Honey with a buttermilk biscuit, egg souffle, sausage, Monterey Jack cheese and Mike’s hot honey.
Signature sandwiches found on the southside menu are Cubano Nuevo with mojo pork, salami, smoked ham, Swiss, dill pickles, garlic aioli and a secret sauce; BLT-ish with house-made guacamole, boiled egg, spring mix, bacon and tomatoes seasoned with everything spice and served on toasted wheatberry; and the Caprese has roasted tomato salad, shallots, fresh mozzarella, lemon Dijon aioli on Born & Bread’s country loaf.
If you need a pick me up, Black & Brew has plenty of Patriot coffee options and teas as well. Try their Dolce with espresso, steamed milk and heavy foam, a caramel macchiato or a mocha.
They also have frozen or regular hot chocolate and plenty of frappes to choose from. Choose from plenty of teas, like the iced strawberry basil tea, and specialty lemonades on a warm day.
“We have something for you anytime,” he said, adding that each location has several regular customers. “They make it part of their daily routine.”
And all three have pet-friendly, outdoor patios.
At the downtown location, Black & Brew also has a dinner menu after 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and all-day on the weekends featuring specialty flatbreads which are not available at the library or southside locations. The Black & Bleu is topped with spinach, sliced steak, mozzarella, red bell peppers, plum tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese and finished with a sweet balsamic reduction. Or there is a pear, bacon and brie flatbread, a BBQ chicken and bacon, a chimichurri steak or Mediterranean flatbread.
“It’s rare to find a restaurant that does coffee and food well,” said McArthur, who from Polk County. “We wanted to build something great for Lakeland. That was most important to me.”
There have been challenges along the way, especially when the pandemic hit in 2020. The Lake Morton location struggled when the library had to close, but he said they still hung on.
McArthur attributes much of the restaurant’s success to its employees.
“Our employee culture is strong, and our people create the environment,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate to find the people we need.”
McArthur said he wants the restaurant to be a bright spot in someone’s day.
“A first-time customer once told me that Black & Brew felt like a warm hug from an old friend,” he said. “We want to be the place they can count on to
inject a little joy in their day.”