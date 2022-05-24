It all started with a food truck when Brandon Blackburn was smoking some meat and handing out barbecue.
Now Blackburn’s Oak-Smoked Southern Barbecue has turned into a staple of Eagle Lake and is expanding its business. They’re especially known for their signature brisket, freshly made sides and homemade barbecue sauces and there is often a line out the door to get them.
“I take it seriously when customers say they love it,” Blackburn said. “Quality service is key, and my goal is to make you happy.”
Amie Hammock and her family have been eating at Blackburn’s for five years. “We eat there at least four times per week for lunch or supper,” she said. “We love the small-town atmosphere. The owner visits customers each time we go and the food is fast and consistent.”
Their strong reputation in the community has brought them to a point where they need to expand to accommodate more customers. Adjacent to the current building, Blackburn is adding another 140 seats, beer and wine and will be opening six days a week.
“We are getting busy and I don’t want people to have to wait 30 minutes to an hour to be seated,” he said.
One goal is to eventually add breakfast to the menu.
The expansion, which includes recycled pallets for the décor, should be open by October.
“I like to have a place that looks good. We hand-built the outside and did the landscaping. I’m proud of a place that looks good.”
Blackburn’s BBQ opened in May 2017 after running the food truck for three years. He knew he always wanted to buy property in his hometown. Blackburn grew up in Polk County and attended Lake Region High School.
“This was something Eagle Lake needed,” he added. “We needed to raise the standards.”
His dad cooked regularly, built a smoker and Blackburn watched carefully. “Our smoker is custom built and we use real wood,” he said. “It makes a difference.” The restaurant uses Everglades Seasoning from Sebring and the meat is fresh every day.
Sandwiches include: pulled pork, rib bone-in, brisket or turkey. Make it a platter and it includes a drink and side. Looking for a twist on nachos? Try their loaded BBQ nachos topped with pulled pork, sweet sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and sour cream. Blackburn’s signature sides include freshly made southern potato salad, cole slaw, smoked BBQ beans, smoked cabbage, fresh collard greens, Mimi’s corn casserole and creamy mac ‘n’ cheese.
For a heartier meal, choose from ribs, a half chicken, pulled pork, brisket, turkey or sausage or a combo plus two sides and cornbread or garlic bread. If you love baked potatoes, you’ll like this twist – a two-pound loaded BBQ potato with pork, sweet sauce, cheddar cheese, butter and sour cream. Come and feed the whole family with a family meal deal or buy some meat by the pound. Blackburn’s homemade sauce can be purchased for $5.99 – original, sweet or spicy. Top off the meal with homemade banana pudding or a slice of apple or pecan pie.
Hammock’s favorites are the smoked turkey and brisket.
“I love it all!” she said.
Blackburn’s also does catering (they recently served food at Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland) and he likes to be involved in the community serving on Lake Region’s SAC committee and Eagle Lake’s CRA.
The restaurant currently has seven full-time employees but will be hiring about 25 more for the expansion. When it comes to future goals, Blackburn wants to eventually own more restaurants, mentioning a steakhouse as a possibility.
“Anything my family and I did; we always did it well,” he said. “I knew the restaurant would succeed.”
Blackburn’s is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are located at 169 5th St, Eagle Lake.