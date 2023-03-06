It was a clear, warm Sunday afternoon at the 52nd Bloomin’ Arts Festival in downtown Bartow this past weekend. The two-day art show drew about 85 artists from across Florida, the United States and beyond. Michell Githens, festival co-chair, said an estimated 25,000 people over two days perused artwork, sampled food from food trucks and listened to music at the annual street art festival.
Bloomin' Arts Festival drew thousands to Bartow
By PAUL CATALA Contributing Writer
-
-
