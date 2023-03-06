It was a clear, warm Sunday afternoon at the 52nd Bloomin’ Arts Festival in downtown Bartow this past weekend. The two-day art show drew about 85 artists from across Florida, the United States and beyond. Michell Githens, festival co-chair, said an estimated 25,000 people over two days perused artwork, sampled food from food trucks and listened to music at the annual street art festival.

