Bonnet Park

Riders Kite organizer Drayton Callison manhandles a giant kite during the grand opening of Bonnet Springs Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

Thousands of people checked out Bonnet Springs Park for the first time during a weekend-long grand opening celebration in Lakeland.

The $70 million privately-owned park was conceived in 2015. The park was built on what was a brownfield site, meaning it was built over what was an old industrial rail yard.

Recommended for you