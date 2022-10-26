Thousands of people checked out Bonnet Springs Park for the first time during a weekend-long grand opening celebration in Lakeland.
The $70 million privately-owned park was conceived in 2015. The park was built on what was a brownfield site, meaning it was built over what was an old industrial rail yard.
In 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Bonnet Springs Park Board and the city of Lakeland had been approved for a $42.9 million state grant to restore the Bonnet Springs drainage basin. The park now removes pollution that once entered the Hillsborough River watershed and Tampa Bay.
The BSP Board set up an endowment fund to maintain the park so that no taxpayers’ funds should ever be used.
Bonnet Springs Park received the Environmental Stewardship Achievement Award from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Southwest District last year.
Bonnet Springs Park volunteers removed 36 tons of trash that once polluted the grounds in 2019.
“The improved storm water storage capacity, quantity, and quality (built into the park) help to mitigate flooding hazards within the drainage basin and restore Lake Bonnet surface waters and ecosystems,” according to the FDEP award.
The once abandoned rail yard is now an amazing 168-acre park. There are miles of trails with elevation change so bring walking shoes.
The park is six years in the making.
“When Carol and Barney Barnett, David Bunch, and our families agreed to enable the establishment of a privately-funded public park, it was a commitment that would change all our lives,” according to a park blog post. “We were soon joined on this adventure by some of Lakeland’s strongest leaders and people who shared a vision for Lakeland’s progress.”
The Crenshaw Canopy Walk is an elevated trail roughly from the park entrance to the Blanton Family Lagoon toward the back of the park.
“Dredging of the lagoon, a several weeks-long process, is actively underway,” according to a park blog post from August. “This final step in the lagoon construction is a key component in establishing the wildlife corridor in the transitioning wetlands to Lake Bonnet.”
Visitors can view some of the railroad and agricultural history of Polk County in the Watson Clinic History Gallery.
They also can take a train ride or climb on the Train Playground in Heritage Gardens.
“The GiveWell Community Foundation Nature Center Gallery allows students and visitors to better appreciate their environment through the story of algae, pollinators, plants, animals, birds, and all wildlife residents of the Park. Educational opportunities throughout the park are aimed to entertain while making us all better stewards of the environment,” according to a park blog post.
The Spin Doctors, Sister Hazel, CeCe Peniston and Hunter Hayes performed over the grand opening weekend, which included fireworks.
The Ann and Ward Edwards Boathouse and the Kiwanis Cares for Kids Treehouse are great spots to explore, as is the butterfly house.