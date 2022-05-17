Polk County School District parents may have the option in the 2022-23 school year to “opt-in” or “opt-out” to select which titles their children can access from school libraries, according to Polk County Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid, who released the Library Book Review Committee’s suggestions at the School Board Work Session last week, held before the School Board’s meeting at 5 p.m.
Heid noted, for the attendees at the board meeting that up until this point, the conversation has been to permit parents to “opt out” of certain titles or themes they do not want their children to read. After the School Board’s workshop, however, the decision was made to move forward with creating an “opt-in/opt-out system” that will allow parents to choose which titles their children can access from school libraries. Heid was directed by the board to bring the matter back to another School Board meeting and describe exactly how the system will work. According to a Polk County Public Schools news release, the system will be finalized during the summer and in place for the 2022-23 school year.
“The superintendent’s recommendations will stand,” noted the release, “However the challenged books will not yet be returned to our school libraries.”
Once the system is in place, parents will be able to make their selections as part of the back-to-school preparations at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
The books being retained at the high school level include Almost Perfect, Beloved, The Bluest Eye, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, It’s Perfectly Normal, Nineteen Minutes, Real Live Boyfriends, Tricks and The Vincent Boys.
Those to be retained at the middle school and high school level are: Drama, The Kite Runner, More Happy Than Not, Thirteen Reasons Why and Two Boys Kissing.
Retained at the elementary level is I Am Jazz. The book, George, is being retained at all levels.
Public comment
During the School Board’s public comment time, Natalie Cole, a schoolteacher and mother, said the “opt-in” concerns her.
“What about the gay kid whose parents are against him, and he’s very scared and he needs to reach out and find a book that’s right for him? His parents aren’t going to opt in,” she said.
David Bunting, a 10th-grade English teacher at Winter Haven High School, said “In my years I have never seen a book ban or this strong of a movement for banning literature within our schools.”
Bunting noted it was his duty and responsibility to speak for his students “when the rights of my students are being trampled upon,” and noted “Children in America have always enjoyed the basic right to education. Who are we to hinder their growth and progress? Why is the school board and other bodies constantly placing regulations or blocks on the material that is accessible to our children? For a country that holds freedom and self-governance and accountability in such high regards, why are we moving backwards?”
Kathy Bucklew challenged the school board to “be the first” school board in the state to advocate to the Department of Education, the governor, and Legislature to create a “rating system” for library books in their system similar to that of the movies.
“It would make things easier for policy, for decisions for librarians, for choices for parents, for selections for different age groups and I just want to make that recommendation to you and I hope that you consider it,” she said.
Isabel McKenzie, retired Polk schoolteacher said when she was a teacher, she was only allowed to show rated “G” movies and said that if they showed a “PG” movie they had to send a permission slip home in order for the kids to watch it.
“So why did we do that? Because we need to protect the minds of our children,” she said.
Attendees of the Polk County School Board meeting at 5 p.m., which included several parents and members of the community who have been following the review of 16 books that were temporarily quarantined, were told that the School Board did not need to vote on the issue. The School Board’s policy is such that they do not vote on school level media materials.
To view more about the book review project, visit the Polk County School Board’s link at:
Cutline Photo 1: Bonnie Patterson-James called for no more bans, saying "Stop it! Stop it! You should be ashamed of yourselves."
Cutline Photo 2: The Polk County School Board meeting packed out the Jim Miles Professional Development Center at last week’s meeting when Superintendent Frederick Heid reported his recommendations following the culmination of the Library Book Review Committee's work. The books are not yet being returned to the shelves, and parents may have the option this fall to either opt in or opt out of any library title they do not want their children to read.