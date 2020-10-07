WINTER HAVEN – Legoland Florida Resort opened Brick or Treat this past weekend.
Park staff are excited about the precautions and features they’ve built into this year’s event to make it a safe, fun event for all. Now, instead of waiting in a crowd to get on a ride, guests who download a mobile app can receive a virtual alert when it's time to ride. There will also be contactless trick-or-treating via six “candy chutes” placed throughout the park.
Additionally, more than 200 hand sanitizer locations have been placed around the park and temperature checks are mandated upon arrival to try and keep guests safe.
A giant Lego Hearse has been placed near The Big Shop, a feature that was built with more than 280,000 bricks. “Jammin' Jacks” pumpkin heads are placed nearby. A 10-foot-tall ghost model will be near Fun Tower Theater. In Duplo Valley, there will be a giant Lego pumpkin — large enough for guests to stand inside for selfies.
Rockin’ Frankenstein, Mummy and Lord Vampyre, as well as Lego favorites including Scarecrow, Spider Lady, Brickbeard and more are also featured.
Brick or Treat will occur on Saturdays and Sundays in October through Halloween: Oct. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 31.
For more information, visit LEGOLANDFlorida.com.