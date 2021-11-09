For most people, opening a new restaurant during the resurgence of a pandemic would be too risky or just downright scary.
But, Lorell “Lola” Diaz doesn’t scare easily.
The chef and owner of the newly-opened Creations Cuisine Bistro in Dundee said, “This (opening the restaurant) is already a victory for me. The sun comes out for everyone.”
And, as far as Diaz is concerned, it is shining on her and has been since 2014. That is the year that she had her third and last brain surgery.
“I am a believer and after my last surgery, the doctor said he could see nothing wrong,” said the Puerto Rican native.
She hasn’t let those health issues define her as a person or a businesswoman.
Her latest venture is Creations Cuisine Bistro, a 50-seat eatery located on U.S. Highway 27 in Dundee. It is a respite from the madness of the racing cars passing by just outside the windows. Because of COVID-19, Diaz nearly had to put her dream of the bistro on hold simply because of the lack of employees. But, her mother, Nydia Capetillo, and her daughter, Valeria DeLeon, came to the rescue. They both help as servers and hostesses.
Creations Cuisine Bistro has a light menu of homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta and desserts. It seems that everything is special – from the chips with homemade dip brought to diners upon their arrival. That is just the beginning of the treats because the loaded potato soup to blue paradise salad to artisan lemonades to cheesecake and cappuccino are deliciously delectable.
“My passion is the kitchen,” Diaz said. “It’s got to get through my eyes ... It’s got to look fresh and clean … nice. Of course, it has to taste good too.” All the menu items are homemade and made from fresh ingredients found locally.
Eight years ago, after her last surgery, Diaz opened, what eventually became, a very successful catering business in Orlando. That business continues but on a smaller scale now that she has the Bistro. Big parties and weddings were her specialty, and not just the event’s food but all the essentials – flowers, décor, planning - right down to the smallest detail.
Two years ago, she and her husband moved their three children to Haines City. She knew the possibilities for success were great having a restaurant on Highway 27. But, things seemed to be against her from the beginning. She finally cried out to God asking Him to give her a sign. Twenty-seven minutes later, she got the phone call she’d been waiting for and, viola, now she’s in business.
The high energy entrepreneur markets the restaurant with enthusiasm and warmth. It’s working too because most days the chairs are filled with those who have become regulars already. They rave of the tastiness of the food and also how visually appealing it is.
“Food is an art,” Diaz said. “Food is an experience.”
To enjoy the experience, visit Diaz and her family at 29890 U.S. Highway 27, in Dundee. The Bistro is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Saturday for parties and showers. For more information, call Diaz at 863-353-2771.