The Northeast Regional Park, reportedly one of the most used in the county, will have top-notch baseball diamonds by next spring, the Polk County Commission learned on Friday.
According to Parks and Recreation leader Mark Calendar, the new ball diamonds will have artificial turf in both the infields and outfields. A few weeks ago, it was being considered to just turf the infield and grow grass on the outfields, but with more investigation, Calendar said, the artificial turf is the best option even though it carries a higher price tag.
The completion of the diamonds will cost about $1.8 million, but according to County Manager Bill Beasley, the money can come from the recent federal windfall the county received to offset revenue losses tied to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Calendar told the commission his team had looked at the fields, done soil samplings and investigated the use of natural grass in the outfields and determined that “grass just won’t grow there.” Hence the decision to expand the fields to be all artificial.
Calendar also said the installation of the fake grass would cut down on the county’s water use, which is high on the county board’s list of things to do. Calendar said the ball fields would be turf, but the remainder of the facility will be natural landscaping and be watered with reclaimed water.
He also said the fields would be ready for play in time for a massive baseball tournament scheduled for Polk County in the early spring.
“This park has one of the highest volumes of use in the county and this will make those fields usable all year,” the parks manager said.
In earlier business, the county approved the Cherry Hill Potable Water Reuse feasibility pilot demonstration project which is co-funded by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
The project will provide A-one technology evaluations which can be shared with other utilities, provide operation and management estimates for full scale implementation and provide educational opportunities to anyone involved in water production.
The county presently has water projects slated for southeast and west Polk County to beef up water supplies that are dwindling, according to water officials.
This project, it was explained, will look at maximizing the use of reclaimed water, which is water that is treated to take out all impurities and make it safe to drink.
The project will further explore ways to expand distribution of reclaimed water for irrigation, help recharge the existing systems, including the aquifers from which most of the county’s drinking water comes, and look for ways to replace water drawn from those sources.
This new system would use coagulation, oxidation and biodegradation, adsorption and advanced oxidation to help clean the water so it could be consumed.
There was no timetable given on when this new project will get underway or what the exact cost would be.