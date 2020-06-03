WINTER HAVEN – Possibly the busiest intersection in Polk County — the intersection of U.S. 17 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard, adjacent to the AdventHealth Fieldhouse — will be getting a $4.5 million upgrade over the coming year.
The Winter Haven City Commission voted to donate some city-owned land to help offset some of the costs of the upgrade.
Once complete, there will be three left-turn lanes— instead of the two that exist now — for those driving west on Cypress Gardens Boulevard who want to turn south, toward Bartow. Once complete, there will be two lanes, instead of one, for those driving northbound on U.S. 17 who want to turn east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
During a commission meeting, Mayor Brad Dantzler inquired whether it would be feasible to buy the property where a used car lot now sits at the southeast quadrant of the intersection, directly in front of the AdventHealth Fieldhouse. The mayor said it may well be worth the investment to make the busy intersection more aesthetically appealing.
City Manager Mike Herr said he did not think the city had enough money to purchase that property, but agreed to look further into the matter.