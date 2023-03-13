The Lakeland Family YMCA is getting a facelift with a new $21 million construction project that will transform the facility. The almost 60-year-old Cleveland Heights Boulevard location has started a capital campaign to raise money for the project. Once it is approved and permitted, renovations should begin in September and be done in four phases.
There are five key components to the project:
* A new wellness complex with updated equipment and expanded facilities for
* A 40,000-square-foot, two-story field house with two basketball courts, one indoor turf field and an elevated indoor track.
* An expanded childcare building with improved outdoor space and a 4,000-square-foot addition.
* Infrastructure improvements such as plumbing, HVAC, flooring, lighting and roof work on current buildings.
* Parking improvements with an additional 120 spaces.
The first phase will be the additional parking and is estimated to cost $2.1 million. The second phase, at $13.3 million, has a tentative start date of March 2024 and includes the fieldhouse and wellness complex. Phase three concentrates on the renovation of the main building at a cost of $3.4 million and should start in 2025. The renovation of the childcare building is slated to start in 2024 with an estimated cost of $2.4 million. The facility will remain open during construction.
“We are very excited to share the vision of a newly improved facility and the capital improvement campaign will allow us to update and construct a more
modern, state-of-the-art complex to better serve the community,” said Elaine Thompson, chief executive officer of the Lakeland Family YMCA, in a press release.
Bob Adams, owner and president of Highland Homes, has donated money for the project and once completed, the facility will be named the Bob Adams Family Community YMCA. He has served on the board for several decades and held the position of Board Chair.
“This will be a huge asset to South Lakeland,” said Adams. “I am proud to be a
part of it. It’s been a fun journey.”
Adams became involved with the local YMCA back in the mid-1970s, joined the board and helped raise money for their original racquetball courts.
”I’ve had about a 50-year relationship with them and I’ll continue to be around in a big way,” he said.
The new fieldhouse will be named the George Jenkins Field House because of the support from the George Jenkins Foundation.
“We are getting close to meeting our fundraising goals with the help from wonderful community benefactors who understand the important role the YMCA plays in youth development and healthy living,” said Thompson.
“We could not move forward without the generous support from those that share our same vision and commitment to the community.” Benjamin LeFrancois, chairman of the board for the Lakeland Family YMCA, said in a press release, “The YMCA is a very important community partner and does so much more than health and wellness programming. As a leading nonprofit in the country, the YMCA has the ability to move communities forward.
“At the Lakeland Y, we continue to serve over 900 children each month through various youth programs and over 1,000 kindergartners received water safety classes through our partnership with the Polk County School Board. These are just a few examples of how we are working to serve our community.”