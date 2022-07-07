Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.