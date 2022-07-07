The recently renovated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in downtown Winter Haven on Lake Silver was filled with area residents to celebrate America's 246th birthday.
The 2022 city of Winter Haven Rockin’ Freedom Fest consisted of a free Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team show, a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park monument rededication, food trucks, a huge American flag and a lot of fireworks.
Many children had fun before sunset on the playground at Chain of Lakes Trailhead Park.
Older kids celebrated at the nearby skate park.
The refurbished amphitheater featured the Bay Kings Band, which provided some tunes before the fireworks started.