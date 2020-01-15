WINTER HAVEN – A celebration of life concert for longtime area journalist and musician Michael Trent Rowe will be held at the Gram Parsons Derry Down on Friday, Feb. 28, between 6 and 9 p.m.
The Lake Ashton resident died Jan. 3 at the age of 78. His funeral was held the morning of Jan. 15 at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
Known to most by his middle name, Trent Rowe covered the Polk County restaurant scene for The Ledger from 1988 until 2010 and had been working as a food editor for Central Florida Ag News for the past few years.
Prior to moving to sunny Winter Haven, Rowe was a copy editor, and later a food editor, for The Hamilton Spectator in Ontario, Canada, where he met his wife of 40 years, Carol Corley, who is also a retired journalist.
“He lived life to the fullest,” Corley said. “He wanted to tell the story of restaurants — not just go in there and criticize them.”
In addition to his love of writing, music and cooking, Trent was a past president of the Friends of the Winter Haven Library and was vice president of the Lakeland/Winter Haven Kennel Club at the time of his death. He was chosen to be the vendor coordinator for the 2020 American Kennel Club Strawberry Cluster dog show event in Lakeland, starting Feb. 14.
Born Oct. 2, 1941, Trent Rowe was also a professional drummer who started playing in bands at age 16. His son, Marcus Brixa, works for Carlton Music Center in Winter Haven and is a professional classical guitarist. Father and son started playing together in the Theatre Winter Haven pit band soon after Trent and his family moved to Winter Haven in 1988.
Trent also helped introduce the theater and arts to his granddaughter, Grace Briza, a current Harrison School of the Arts student who won a monologue competition at the 2017 ACCTFest National Community Theatre Competition for her role in the Theatre Winter Haven production of “The Amish Project” at age 13.
“Grace is very involved at TWH and has done several main stage shows,” Marcus Brixa said. “Trent got involved with Theatre Winter Haven, and so did I, in the late ‘80s. My daughter got involved after seeing our work there so, yes, three generations of us. Also, we have done a few shows all together — my daughter on stage, Trent and myself in the band.”
Theatre Winter Haven Producing Director Dan Chesnicka said Trent Rowe got his whole family involved in the arts.
“The Theatre Winter Haven family is heartbroken at the loss of Trent Rowe,” Chesnicka said. “He was a true friend of the theater, having volunteered countless hours as a percussionist in many of our shows and introducing us to his entire family — who continue to be part of the theater's heart and soul. He marched to the beat of his own drum and we were lucky to enjoy the tempo.”
Trent Rowe is also survived by his daughter Jacqueline Sheridan, of Illinois, four other grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“Trent bent over backwards to help people, to take care of them, to make what they want happen and to make it all work,” Corley said. “Everybody loved him. I don't think he has ever met a person who didn't like him.”