As the need for behavioral health services increased in 2020, Central Florida Health Care moved their Behavioral Health Specialty Clinic from Dundee to Winter Haven.
Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce officials joined city and county dignitaries and CFHC staff at a ribbon cutting, Wednesday, at 244 Avenue D SW in Winter Haven.
The new facility creates more space for patients to “work on their wellness with dignity and be linked to support and efficient medical care,” according to a press release issued by CFHC this week.
Five providers will see adult and adolescent patients at the Winter Haven location, treating depression, anxiety, ADHD, substance abuse disorders, post-traumatic stress and more.