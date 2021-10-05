About 20 sidewalk chalk artist teams converged on Fort Blount Park in downtown Bartow for the Main Street Bartow 2021 Chalk Walk sponsored by Frost Law Firm.
People had the opportunity to walk around and interact with the artists during the two-day event, watching them create in real time. Visitors on Saturday, Oct. 2, got to see some early work and the awards were handed out Sunday afternoon.
Laura Thomas, of St. Petersburg, won the People's Choice Award for her drawing “Pig in the Bacon.”
Aislynn Mullen, of West Palm Beach, was given the Presenting Sponsor Award by John and Terry Frost of Frost Law Firm.
The wow, you win at life award went to Sitki Dogan who managed to figure out how to travel all over the world, doing sidewalk chalk with his wife, Buse. The couple traveled all the way from Istanbul, Turkey to participate. On Monday the love birds were in Miami and Dogan family had other commitments at festivals in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta in the coming days ahead.
The Chalk Walk had to be canceled last year but organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.
All of the participating artists traveled from outside of Polk County to participate however some lived in neighboring counties. Some stayed in area hotels. Main Street Bartow staff did a good job directing people toward the various downtown Bartow establishments.