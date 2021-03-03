Thousands of science fiction fans jammed into downtown Bartow on Feb. 20, filling the streets with aliens, spacecraft and cosplayers for the eighth annual SYFY Bartow event.
The festival is the brainchild of downtown businessman Sean Serdynski and Lori, his wife, with support from Main Street Bartow. All told, Serdynski said, more than 20,000 enthusiasts visited the heart of the city for the day of fun, food and fantasy.
“I'm surprised at the turnout,” Serdynski said. “What with COVID and all — but we took all the safety precautions, so people felt safe enough to come.”