LAKE WALES – Back in 1960, three friends formed the Winter Haven Corporation as a real estate investment and, over the course of roughly a decade, purchased around 3,300 acres of land in what is now Lake Wales.
Now, the Winter Haven Corporation has around 30 shareholders related to the founders.
On Feb. 18, lawyers and engineers representing Winter Haven Corporation shareholders told the Lake Wales City Commission that the family members are ready to sell the land and shut the corporation down.
Of the original 3,300 acres purchased, stockholders want to sell the final 1,800 acres, located roughly west of U.S.27, from Eagle Ridge Mall to Mountain Lake Cut-off Road.
Rather than selling the property piecemeal, stockholders are seeking to sell large chunks of the land to a developer willing to work with a master plan. As described, a 500 acre neighborhood would be built in phase one if state regulators and the Lake Wales City Commission approve.
Commissioners voted to transmit an initial draft plan to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
If, over the next year or so, the master plan gets approved, the property will be marketed by SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate partner Dean Saunders, a presenter said.
Peace Creek runs through the entire property and there are two lakes on the property. Presenters said trails would line Peace Creek and the master plan would include schools, parks and other amenities.
As proposed in draft form, this development would add some multi-family housing and commercial zoning near the U.S. 27 intersection with Thompson Nursery Road. Also included in the plans, more multi-family housing and commercial zoning would get placed just north of the Vanguard School, where a light may be added to U.S. 27.
Mayor Eugene Fultz said if built as proposed, this would be the largest development he has witnessed since being elected in 2013.
According to the presentation, the master planning would prioritize open space, pedestrian and vehicular connectivity, schools, libraries, public services and churches.
It should be around a year before representatives for the stockholders return to speak to the commissioners for a final approval.
