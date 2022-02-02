For the eighth year in a row, Polk County chefs will be showcasing their cooking talents during Achievement Academy’s Top Chef of Polk County.
On Feb. 28, local chefs will be busy in the kitchen creating their best dishes. From 6 to 9 p.m., guests will enjoy a three-course meal that includes the chef’s signature dish accompanied by a wine or libation that complements the dish’s flavors. There will also be an online silent auction during the event.
The chefs are paired with a community leader to collaborate on fundraising efforts for the six weeks leading up to the event. The money benefits the academy’s programs to serve children who have developmental delays and disabilities.
Brandon Bailey, owner of Lakeland BBQ and Polk City BBQ, is personally vested in the competition. His autistic son is a student at the academy, and he sees how much his son benefits from their services.
“Fundraising is the biggest priority,” he said. “We are giving the kids the tools and resources they need to be successful.”
Bailey won the competition in 2020, cooking an unlikely type of meat – elk.
“It had a wow factor,” he said. “I’m only in my 20s and just getting started,” he said. “I am building my name up in the Polk County culinary scene.”
He was hoping to raise $10,000 with Caitlyn Salters from Exxact Express.
“I’ve got so much up my sleeve,” Bailey said.
Last year, he got creative and had some academy students create artwork and then auctioned them off. “We had great feedback and I want to do something similar this year. I get excited and get others excited.”
A panel of judges, other professional chefs outside Polk, will sample each chef’s creation the day of the event to award the “Top Chef of Polk County.” The chef and community leader who raise the most funds for Achievement Academy through their donated auction items and online voting will earn the “Top Philanthropic Chef” and “Top Philanthropic Community Leader” awards. There will also be an award for the most creative use of a mystery ingredient. The ingredient will be chosen through a blind drawing.
Each team has a designated website through which you can “vote” for the team by making a donation through their page. Voting will continue through Monday, Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m. All funds raised support the academy’s programs, providing children in our community with the quality education, therapy, early intervention and family support that will help them achieve their maximum potential.
Last year, the teams raised $107,000, said Ashlee Cofer, development coordinator for the academy.
“This is a team effort to help our kids be the best they can be,” she said.
Due to continued COVID concerns, the location will be held at participating chefs’ restaurants, like the previous year’s format. This will allow for a safe environment with approximately 25 guests per restaurant. Nine chefs and community leaders are participating this year:
- Chef Brandon Bailey, Lakeland BBQ Company and Caitlyn Salters, Exxact Express
- Chef Tina Calhoon, Frescos Southern Kitchen & Bar and Danielle Harris and Dawn Lyons, Bank of Central Florida
- Chef Sean Champe, Terrie Lobb Catering, Inc. and Adam Riley, Ewing, Blackwelder & Duce Insurance
- Chef Lucy Cortes-Castaneda, Red Door Lakeland and Par Sahota, Boring Business
- Chef Cem Demirhan, Nineteen61 and Patrick Spinosa and Mac Miller, AgAmerica Lending
- Chef Jason Ellis, Cob & Pen and Kyle Kilburn, Keller Williams
- Chef Gene Gelb, Publix Aprons Cooking School and Catering and Emily Topper, Publix Super Markets, Inc.
- Chef Matt McBrayer, The Terrace Grille and Barbara McMickle, The Terrace Hotel
- Chef Abigale Weech-Starkey, The Chop Shop and Alexandra Lee, Citizens Bank & Trust
Terrie Lobb Catering has been participating in the event since 2016.
“I love the cause,” Lobb said. “It’s important to give back. The community supports us, and we want to give back to other organizations.”
Her company has been in business 25 years and they raised $24,000 last year for the Achievement Academy.
The academy serves children 5 and under with various developmental delays and disabilities. They offer two programs, each provided at no cost to the child or family. The first program is a charter school that offers specialized instruction by certified teachers; small class sizes; individual speech, occupational and physical therapies; and assistive technologies that enable each student to reach his or her full potential.
The academy has three campuses - Lakeland, Winter Haven and Bartow. The second program is for ages 3 and younger that provides early intervention services to infants and toddlers who are "at-risk" for developmental delays and/or have been identified with a specific delay. Professional Early Interventionists serve these children and their families.