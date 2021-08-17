Polk County's Emergency Medical Services are stretched to the maximum, the Polk County Commission was told Friday, but they “are managing” said EMS chief Robert Weech.
Weech told the county board at its agenda review session Friday that while the service was fully tapped, they were not experiencing delays in either response times to area hospitals, but they were experiencing a higher volume of emergency calls.
Weech also said the EMS received an average of 200 daily pre-COVID calls, but that the ambulance agency was now seeing about “300 calls a day” during this resurgence of the virus.
The chief also said that Polk hospitals were at capacity and some were operating under a “one in-one out” policy where hospitals would only accept a new patient if they could discharge a patient.
“We are very assertive with the hospitals, and so far, there hasn't been a problem with them admitting or seeing our patients.” Weech explained. “It's a very dynamic situation.”
For the county ambulance service, its fleet was adequate to handle the increased number of calls, but that the staffing of those ambulances could become an issue, if the volume of calls accelerated much more. Commissioner George Lindsey raised the issue and further asked if there was a role in this situation for private providers.
“While we didn't expect capacity issues with the hospitals, we still don't expect any changes in our services at this time,” Weech said.
In other business, Emergency Operations Director Paul Womble told the county leaders that weather system Fred was basically “rain with a name” and was expected to dump heavy rains on the county and spawn localized flooding in low-lying areas. He said sandbags were distributed to those who wanted them, but no shelters were to be opened.
Also on Friday, county commissioners learned that Polk County is still on the want list for many manufacturing concerns and the Central Florida Development Council is aiming their sights on recruiting them.
Sean Malot, the CFDC chief, told commissioners that the county had major locations for new businesses in the Innovation Center near Florida Polytechnic University and at the Intermodal Center east of Bartow.
The development guru said that the council had lured several multi-million dollar investments into the manufacturing infrastructure and had its sights on others, but the prospective companies were not named.
Malot also said the tax incentive package the county offered, thanks to last year's referendum to allow it, was appealing to many relocatees or start-ups, along with access to major thoroughfares, railroad and air shipping.
Malot also told the board that his council had an operating budget of about $1.3 million, most of which was spent on salaries for his business recruiters and their materials.