Members of the Circle of Friends ministry of Lake Wales were invited to decorate one of the Christmas trees for the Make it Magical event on Dec. 10.
The Circle of Friends Ministry, Inc. is a small, non-profit, 501 (c) 3 organization, which provides services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Services are physically accessible to those living inside Polk County and virtual services are available nationwide to individuals with special needs 16 years and over. There are several services to choose from which are available and accessible to our clients and their families; P.O.P. day program, Reaching Hands Support Group, Enhanced Boutique, and its Garden. The organization is dedicated to building a stronger community through education, outreach, and charitable works.
The main service is the Proclaiming Our Potential (P.O.P.) day training program, which is available for physical attendance by intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals 18 years old and up inside Polk County and for virtual attendance by disabled individuals 16 years old and up, nationally. The P.O.P. program provides training and skill building activities in areas necessary to achieve a more independent lifestyle for our clients. Program participants are part of the P.O.P. 'n Lunch Box Culinary Arts Group and the Overcomer's Performing Arts Troop, which are available to book for inspirational performances by local churches and philanthropic organizations.