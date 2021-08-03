Friday's Polk County Commission agenda review session was all about the buses: where they went, who they served and how much it cost.
Tom Phillips, who heads the Citrus Connection and the former Lakeland Area Mass Transit system, told commissioners he needs some $445,000 more to make ends meet and maintain the additional routes needed to serve the burgeoning east county area. The county contributes a total of about $3 million a year, most of which is used to match grants from various sources.
He added that the mass transit system was expecting to raise its operating budget from last year's $8 million to almost $9 million for the coming fiscal year, an increase of about 11.4 percent or $916,000.
The mass transit system is funded by the county and a majority of the cities within the county, said Phillips.
“Only Eagle Lake and Frostproof aren't on board with us,” he said.
The county's money, he continued, would be used to buy new buses, but didn't say how many. He added that the system had virtually dropped its 40 passenger buses in favor of smaller, 30-seat vehicles for a majority of the routes it serves.
“We're using the smaller buses on all our routes except for the South Florida Avenue (in Lakeland) routes,” he said.
Phillips told the county commissioners that the pandemic had decimated its ridership with fares down about 50 percent last year but “it's slowly going back up and is at about 30 percent now.”
Much of the transit use is centered in the northeast county, he explained, with routes that link to the Orlando area bus system Lynx, the Orange County Sun Rail commuter train and in the future will provide a link to the proposed high speed rail system from Miami to Orlando to Tampa.
New routes take riders from the Haines City area to Poinciana and east to meet Lynx buses, he said.
Phillips also said that the Posner Park shopping center “is now the epicenter for east Polk County transit.” Posner Park is located just south of the U.S. Highway 27/Interstate 4 interchange.
“It's becoming our East Polk transfer center,” he added.
Phillips said there were now six routes that served the east county.
Commissioner Martha Santiago told her fellow board members that many of her east county constituents used the bus to go to the Orlando area not just for work, but for dining or recreational pursuits.
Commissioner George Lindsey, who represents the county on the mass transit board, said the mayors of most of the county's municipalities “want more service” and asked Phillips where the next demand drivers were.
“They are probably in Haines City and Winter Haven,” he said, but did not offer any information about additional routes in those areas. “Those areas probably need more community circulators,” he said.
Lindsey suggested that the county board “honor the request” for additional funding, but the board was meeting in an informal session and could take no official action. The funding request will be acted on when the county finalizes its budget late next month.