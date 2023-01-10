The city of Lakeland is jump starting the planning process to revitalize Munn Park with a public forum where citizens can provide feedback on what they would like to see in the downtown park.
“Consulting park planners want to hear from you on what active recreation uses the public would like to see in Munn Park,” according to a recent press release from the city.
The open forum will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Building, at 702 E. Orange St. in downtown Lakeland. Residents will be able to review possible design elements, share feedback and provide input on future park plans.
Following a professional development trip to Carmel, Ind., City Manager Shawn Sherrouse brought back some ideas and concepts that were part of that community’s pedestrian-based planned development.
“Carmel incorporated a number of active uses around their town square and I immediately thought about Lakeland and our own downtown,” said Sherrouse in the press release. “We continue to look at ways to improve the experience our citizens and guests have when they visit downtown. The goal is to have year-round activity with a mixture of recreational uses in Munn Park. Over the past few years, we have introduced some really cool elements that helped create a downtown identity and we want that same excitement to spill over into our town square.”
The city of Lakeland invested in decorative string lights crisscrossing downtown streets, drip lights were installed in the trees at Munn Park and sidewalks were expanded to allow for outdoor dining, said the press release. These elements help create an ambiance inviting visitors to the downtown and the next step is a revitalized Munn Park as an activity center.
Deputy Director of Parks, Pam Page, said, “Munn Park is the front lawn of the community. We are working with Pennoni, a landscape architecture and engineering consultant in bringing that front lawn to life. The firm will share come concepts they have created with hopes that the design elements will spur additional public input.”
Sherrouse added, “I really want the public to take ownership of Munn Park and I invite the community to share their thoughts on what recreational elements they would like to see in Munn Park.”
Kevin Cook, director of communications for the city of Lakeland, said Pennoni will compile the data from the meeting, website and social media.
“They will then come back to the city with the more popular elements so we can then start the park redesign planning process,” he said.
However, Cook said there is currently no budget for the park redesign and the city will be looking for donors. The project will have to be phased in going forward, he said.