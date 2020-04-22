LAKE WALES – The Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees and the City of Lake Wales recently agreed on a price of $575,000 to purchase the Mimi Hardman School Complex, a mostly vacant school house built in 1919.
The facility is located across the street from Lake Wales Little Theatre, at the corner of Seminole Avenue and Third Street, just east of the downtown area.
The Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency Board, consisting of members of the city commission, voted to approve the sale April 14.
In 2017, the Lake Wales Charter School Board of Trustees lobbied the Lake Wales CRA Board to donate the property outright. Instead, it appears the city will get some value from the property.
At the time, in 2017, Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson was chairman of the Lake Wales CRA Board and a lawyer representing the Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees. Gibson sought ethics guidance from the Florida Commission on Ethics, which collectively ruled that it would be unethical for the city to give the property away to the charter school board while Gibson held both roles.
In January, the Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees made an initial offer of $500,000, reportedly on loan from private supporters over 20 years with no interest. City staff had the property appraised with an average appraisal of $657,500.
The two parties agreed on $575,000.
Gibson, who recently won re-election against Bob Wood, no longer provides legal advice to the charter school board.
Currently, 400 students attend Bok Academy North in rented space at First Baptist and First Presbyterian. Once construction is complete, 600 students will attend school in the new location.
The deal also includes the building which currently houses the local Boys & Girls Club. Their operation will move to the nearby James B. Austin Center, city and club officials said. The deal does not include the Kirkland Gym or Lake Wales Little Theatre building.
—
