NORTHEAST POLK — On March 15, the Davenport City Commission initiated the process of annexing another 138 acres of land into its city limits.
City staff in Davenport and Haines City appear to be in a bit of a race to annex land near the two cities of late.
A few months ago, the City of Haines City annexed land west of U.S. 27 heading north, almost to Interstate 4.
The land that the Davenport City Commission initiated the process of annexing on March 15 lies east of U.S. 27 and southeast of AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital.
City of Davenport Ordinance 2021-975 is the first step toward what will likely be another 574 homes to be built near the corner of Holly Hill Road and Forest Lake Drive, tentatively called the Forest Lake subdivision.
Immediately adjacent to the west of this property is land inside Haines City limits.
Before those houses can be built, the Davenport Planning Commission and the city commission will need to rezone the land from county zoning to city zoning.
After that, preliminary plat approval may come up on agendas in August, staff said. Construction permits and payments of impact fees are the latter steps in the process.