If the city of Lakeland wanted its fleet to move like Lightning, they did just that, and yet hope to save money in the process.
Purchasing six new Ford Lightning trucks for their fleet, the city is gradually adding electrified vehicles in order to save on fuel costs over the life of that vehicle.
“Over the years, the city has purchased fully electrified administrative vehicles, industrial equipment and hybrid-electric police patrol vehicles,” said Kevin Cook, city director of communications.
“With the arrival of the first of the city’s Ford F-150 Lightnings, the fully electrified work truck era begins,” he said.
In April 2022, the Lakeland Fleet Management was given the opportunity to purchase the 6 Ford Lightnings to replace aging pickups assigned to Lakeland Electric’s Field Services group.
Two of the six trucks have been delivered and are being prepared for service.
“City of Lakeland Fleet Management was advised by Ford representatives in early April that they were making Lightnings available to some local governments, but the ordering window was very small,” said Gary McLean, manager of Fleet Services.
“Understanding Lakeland Electric’s desire for Lightnings in the fleet as soon as possible, we were able to gain approval to purchase six trucks and placed the order the next day. As the fleet industry continues evolving into new technologies, it is imperative fleet managers remain proactive and flexible,” McLean said.
Currently, the Field Services department averages about 100 miles per day on each vehicle while servicing neighborhoods, which results in a lot of petroleum consumption, Cook notes.
“With an effective range of 200 miles or more daily, the Lightning is tailor-made for the Field Services,” he added.
Using no petroleum fuel or engine oil, use of the electrified trucks greatly reduces overall maintenance.
The potential cost savings on each vehicle’s fuel and maintenance is $4,100 annually, with a savings of about $28,700 throughout the life of the vehicle.
The entire Lakeland fleet, excluding the Lakeland Police Department, numbers at 1,100 vehicles and pieces of equipment.
The Lakeland Police Department fleet contains 377 front line and reserve vehicles and pieces of equipment. Cook said the city is electrifying its fleet “incrementally,” with applications that offer a return on investment. Currently, the city plans to purchase hybrid-electric patrol SUVS.
“The patrol version of these hybrids offers actually more power than a non-hybrid configuration with an accompanying fuel savings,” he said.
And for Lakeland Electric, which is owned and operated by the city and is the largest publicly owned utility in Florida, the trucks will be a welcome sight on the city’s budget.
“The city of Lakeland will continue to electrify its fleet incrementally as more electric vehicles make their way into the market. In the meantime, keep an eye out for Lightning in your neighborhoods!” Cook said.