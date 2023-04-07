City of Lakeland Water Utilities floats a water service survey to customers
Graphic/Photo provided by City of Lakeland City News Blog

City of Lakeland water customers now have a chance to weigh in on a water service survey and share their opinions about how satisfied they are with their water utility service provided by the city.

“The City of Lakeland strives to provide customers with reliable, quality, responsive and cost-efficient water, and wastewater services,” said City of Lakeland Director of Communications in a media release issued today.

