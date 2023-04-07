City of Lakeland Water Utilities floats a water service survey to customers

City of Lakeland water customers now have a chance to weigh in on a water service survey and share their opinions about how satisfied they are with their water utility service provided by the city.
“The City of Lakeland strives to provide customers with reliable, quality, responsive and cost-efficient water, and wastewater services,” said City of Lakeland Director of Communications in a media release issued today.
“This commitment is consistent with our mission in providing an exceptional quality of life for City of Lakeland customers. Customer satisfaction is extremely important, and feedback is helpful in the efforts to continually improve services.”
Cook said the city is looking for customer input as the utility plans for the future, and the survey will run through the month of April.
“The survey is designed to capture both quantitative and qualitative data to assist the Water Department in better understanding customer opinions.
The city reports that they hope the survey results will help them identify the strengths of the utility and the areas of public concern that may require attention. “The feedback from the survey will enable the City of Lakeland to better understand customer needs, preferences, and satisfaction levels,” Cook said. “This will allow the utility to make informed business decisions while planning for the future.”
Customers can fill out and submit online the short 20 question, 10-minute (or less) survey at:
The check-box survey has several questions, including: 1. Which services do you have that are provided by the City of Lakeland Water Utilities? 2. If you initiated contact with the Water Utilities Department, what was the nature of your contact? 3. Have you had an unplanned disruption to water service within the last year? 4. How satisfied were you with the Water Utility Department’s efforts to inform you about the disruption to your service? 5. Please rate your satisfaction with the following statement: “The Water Utility restored water service in a reasonable amount of time.” 6. Please rate your satisfaction with Water Utility Department Services. 7. How would you rate your tap water for the following (taste, odor, color, pressure)? 8. Do you have any concerns regarding the safety of drinking your tap water? 9. Have you ever reviewed the “Annual Drinking Water Quality Report?” 10. Please indicate how you believe you should dispose of each listed material below: (expired or unused medication, cooking grease, food scraps, baby wipes, paper towels, facial tissue, flushable wipes.) 11. Have you ever seen, heard, or read anything about Se7en Wetlands? 12. If you have visited Se7en Wetlands, how satisfied were you with your experience? 13. What is your preferred method of receiving information about your water and/or wastewater system? 14. Do you know where your City of Lakeland drinking water comes from? 15. Do you know where your water goes after the drain? 16. Do you know approximately how many gallons of water you use daily? 17. How do you conserve water? 18. Rank the following water issues based on what you believe to be the most important. 1=Most Important and 5=Least Important. (Utility bill costs, environmental protection, and conservation, drinking water quality/health/safety, water and wastewater infrastructure maintenance and replacement needs, other.) 19. What is your age range? 20. Please type in your zip code.