WINTER HAVEN — The Winter Haven City Commission passed a resolution on March 22 in honor of former Winter Haven City Manager Robert Carl Cheatham.
Cheatham was the longest-tenured city manager in the history of Winter Haven having served from 1987 until he retired on Oct. 23, 2000.
He died in February and his celebration of life memorial service was Sunday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven.
City staff said Cheatham had a lifelong love of aviation and that he inspired elected officials to invest in building additional hangars at Winter Haven Gilbert Airport.
In 1991, the Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball team moved their spring training from Winter Haven to Fort Myers. According to the city resolution passed last week, city commissioners challenged Cheatham to convince another MLB team to do spring training in Winter Haven.
The following year, Cheatham helped convince Cleveland Indians ownership to sign a 10-year contract with the city.
During Cheatham's tenure, the Winter Haven Area Transit was established for bus transportation. The Garden Grove Water Company was purchased by the city. Land owned by CSX was purchased, which eventually led to the construction of the Chain of Lakes Trail.
Cheatham graduated from Frostproof High School in 1953.
In 1958, the City of Lake Wales hired Cheatham as a pipe layer. He was promoted to public works director in 1967 and Cheatham was the city manager of Lake Wales from 1969 to 1975.
After working as a city manager in Alabama, the City of Winter Haven hired Cheatham as its city manager in 1987.
The former Polk State College undergraduate is survived by Kathy, his wife, sons Bobby and Casey, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, according to the resolution.