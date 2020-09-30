WINTER HAVEN – Two local teenagers were invited to test out the City of Winter Haven’s new skate park at Lake Silver last Friday.
The grand opening for the new recreation facility to the public is this Friday, Oct. 2, following a dedication ceremony scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Thirteen-year-old Cypress Junction Montessori student Tyler Loftus put on a pretty good show while testing out the park. His brother, Alex Loftus, also is a talented skateboarder, but said he was saving his energy for a Winter Haven High School junior varsity football game.
The pair gave city staff some last minute input on the facility, such as smoothing out certain areas of the skate bowl and stunt areas of the park.
During the test opening, another local teenager used the Chain of Lakes Trail to skate downtown and look for a job. While skating by, he happened to notice Alex and Tyler skating and was allowed to join in on the fun. Eventually around a half-dozen young residents had joined in.
Around $1.7 million was spent on construction of the skate park and the neighboring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Amphitheatre at Lake Silver.
The amphitheater, which will also be dedicated at the ceremony on Oct. 2, isn't quite finished yet as a shade structure and restrooms are still to be added. City leaders are hoping that the amphitheater will be complete in time for the 2022 IWWF World Water Ski Show Tournament on Lake Silver in Winter Haven.