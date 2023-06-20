Cleveland Heights Animal Hospital honored as Small Business of the Month

Cleveland Heights Animal Hospital has been selected as the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce June Small Business of the Month, according to a Lakeland Chamber of Commerce media release. Dr. Tom Houghton purchased the animal clinic in 1972, and their care for animals in our community continues today with Tom’s son Dr. Robert Houghton leading the team.
Cleveland Heights Animal Hospital offers veterinary services, surgery and even boarding for pets. According to staff, they recently saw a large influx of pets after the pandemic.
“When COVID first happened, we did not close for a single day,” said Kim Holland, Manager for Cleveland Heights Animal Hospital. She said the veterinary hospital has focused on expanding its hours to support the increase in pets since the pandemic.
Holland said they were among the first veterinary offices in Central Florida to allow clients back into the office because they realized the emotional importance of being with one’s pet during a check-up or surgery. She said their lobby was able to accommodate social distancing during that time.
Cleveland Heights Animal Hospital is continually adapting and evolving due to recent events, and now offers same day services along with regular scheduled appointments. This allows for more pets to be seen throughout the day.