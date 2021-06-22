Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell, who holds a seat on the county's Historical Commission, learned last month the commission had discussed removing a monument on the old courthouse grounds that commemorates Confederate soldiers who died serving in the Civil War.
Some of the historical board wanted to remove the marker entirely, claiming it was a deep-rooted issue, but Braswell countered saying he doesn't support removing the monument which was put in place 40 years ago.
“History is history,” Braswell said. “It certainly was a time that was not good in our history and has led to a lot of animosity and hate and hasn't done anything good for our country. That said, it's still our history and I'm in favor of leaving he monument as it is and look at erecting another one.”
The history board had suggested two means to remove the potential racial sting the monument may elicit: one—cover the Confederate flag symbol on the stone marker or erect a second monument celebrating the ultimate liberation of slaves scattered across the state.
“It is on the grounds of a museum,” said Jan Parham, the only black historical board member. “I think education is the key and I think with a companion marker we could go a long way with that education process.”
She did agree that covering the rebel flag on the monument would help ease “a stain of bad memories for black Americans.”
The Board of County Commissioners will have the ultimate say on what is done to the marker since it's on county land, but Historical Preservation Manager Myrtis Young is presently researching ways to solve the thorny issue. No time frame was mentioned for action by the county board.
In other business, Polk commissioners last week agreed to spend another million dollars on a highly traveled road in northeast Polk, and one commissioner separately took on a sensitive issue surrounding a monument at the Polk County History Center in Bartow.
Commissioners virtually wrote the check to the county's Roads and Bridges Department to improve the intersection at Ronald Reagan Parkway and County Road 547 in east Polk.
Roads and Bridge Director Jay Jarvis explained that the intersection will get additional turn lanes and new signals to help improve traffic flow and serve the new high school the Polk County Public Schools plan to open this fall.
He also said most of the money would pay for land needed to improve the crossroads, and the remainder will go for actual construction. Real Estate Director Wade Allen added that he's trying to iron out the property issues which involve a house and two wells, and to avoid having to take the property under the state's eminent domain laws.
Jarvis said he hoped to have it all resolved quickly, so construction can be done before school opens. “Without this, left turns toward the high school are going to be a problem, so we want to get it done before that school opens.”