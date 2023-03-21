Applications are due April 7 for Teen Reach Adventure Camp
Graphic provided by T.R.A.C.

Applications are due April 7 for teens who will be attending the Teen Reach Adventure Camp, according to a media release issued by T.R.A.C. on Tuesday.

Teen Reach Adventure Camp (T.R.A.C.) is a positive, faith-based camp experience especially designed to ensure success for at-risk youth, usually residing in foster care, who have likely experienced abuse, abandonment or neglect.

