Applications are due April 7 for Teen Reach Adventure Camp

Applications are due April 7 for teens who will be attending the Teen Reach Adventure Camp, according to a media release issued by T.R.A.C. on Tuesday.
Teen Reach Adventure Camp (T.R.A.C.) is a positive, faith-based camp experience especially designed to ensure success for at-risk youth, usually residing in foster care, who have likely experienced abuse, abandonment or neglect.
Each one-day camp focuses on safety by providing a unique ratio of one counselor to every two campers. Rather than being co-ed, each camp is single-sex to promote a greater level of comfort between staff and attendees. Volunteers are vetted and trained, including a camp nurse and behavioral specialist who are available to meet the needs of campers.
Every youth is offered complete confidentiality. No volunteers will take photos, other than the camp photographer who will take pictures for individual camper photo albums.
All T.R.A.C. promotional videos/pictures will be edited for confidentiality. Campers enjoy the outdoors, waterfront activities, make crafts and participate in a low-level challenge course designed to build self-respect, teamwork, trust and communication while having fun. Through encouragement and quality time with each teen, volunteers at T.R.A.C. strive to give campers a sense of hope that the past doesn’t have to define the future.
Camp is free for the campers.
The ratio of camp counselors to campers is 1:2 and all counselors have been trained in appropriate responses to potentially difficult behaviors as a result of trauma.
Activities include canoeing, fishing, archery, sports, and arts and crafts. Camper applications are due by April 7.