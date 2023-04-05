LAKELAND, FL (April 4, 2023) - Barnett Family Park located at 730 East Orange Street will be closing for repairs from April 18 through May 8, the City of Lakeland reports. The splashpad, playgrounds and picnic area will all be impacted as part of the closure. Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts, Pam Page said, “We apologize for any inconvenience, but Barnett Family Park will be undergoing a major renovation project, so we will need to close it for approximately three weeks as we get the park ready for summer use.”
The entire park will be pressure washed and cleaned as part of the renovation. Brick pavers are being replaced and sealed throughout the park, and the wishing well fountain is being repaired. The balustrade walls are being repointed; this is the act of touching up the mortar in-between the pickets to maintain the structural integrity.