LAKELAND - It’s welcome news for ski enthusiasts at the Lakeland Water Ski Club, that the blue-green algae alert for Lake Hollingsworth has been lifted, effective Tuesday, June 27.
The alert was issued on May 15, after the Department of Environmental Protection found harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Hollingsworth, and lifted after recent samples did not detect algal toxins.
Although it is not uncommon for Florida lakes to have the blue-green algae at certain times of the year, The Florida Department of Health in Polk County distributes the alerts to help keep people healthy.
“It is important that the public exercise caution and good judgement,” noted Lydia George, public information officer for the FDOH.
Blue-green algae blooms can move around or subside, then reappear when conditions are favorable again, she adds.
Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with water where the blooms are observed, the FDOH notes, and to report any symptoms from exposure to a harmful algae bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.