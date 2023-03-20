Double drowning at Lake Eloise: Deputies and fisherman save one woman and 2 children, two men confirmed deceased

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced late Monday afternoon that the two men presumed deceased were located about 300-400 yards offshore in Lake Eloise in about 16 feet of water. The discovery closed an almost 48-hour-long search for the men. Deputies rescued a woman and 2 children from the lake during Saturday's tragedy. 

 Photo by Kathy Leigh Berkowitz

A woman and two children were rescued Saturday afternoon after the quick thinking of two Polk County Sheriff's deputies - who responded to a child's cell phone call heard on the live 911 phone system from Lake Eloise in Winter Haven - and a local fisherman, who agreed to offer his boat to transport the deputies to the lake, which is only accessible by a canal from Lake Summit.

Two men with the party were found almost 48 hours later, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

