The Early Learning Coalition and the United Way of Central Florida and Polk County have partnered to offer the community a special three-hour workshop to help those who work with children to build life skills in preparation for kindergarten.
The free workshop, offered by a United Way grant, is open to parents, educators, teachers, grandparents, teachers-in-training and childcare workers.
Sandy Ampudia, State of Florida Trainer and seasoned preschool educator, will share multiple tips and techniques to assist adults to encourage positive social and emotional behavior and prepare children to have readiness skills needed for kindergarten.
“Ignore the behavior, but not the child,” is one idea Ampudia shares.
According to national statistics provided by the ELC in their promotional materials, 4 out of 10 children are not ready for kindergarten.
“In Polk County, statistics show 5 out of 10 children are not Kindergarten ready. If a child is more than one year behind when entering Kindergarten, 75% of those children will usually remain behind grade level,” said Nat West, founder of whkindergartenready.org, former vice-president of Winter Haven Hospital and proactive volunteer in Early Literacy programs in Polk County.
“The goal of the coalition is to create a cohesive, effective approach between parents and teachers,” said Sheila Chambers, M.Ed., Mental Health Consultant, ELC. “Our hope is that this will help families and teachers work together to address the needs of young children with challenging behaviors and special needs to be ready for Kindergarten.”
Each participant receives their own backpack “Tool Kit” of learning tips and techniques, which helps adults equip the children with positive social-emotional skills, such as problem-solving, building self-confidence, calming oneself, breathing exercises, learning to read body language, learning self-regulation, learning how to handle disappointment and more.
The workshop explains how to use the Tool Kit materials so that the parent/caregiver or educator can easily apply the techniques, creating a positive learning experience for the child.
Additionally, Tool Kits include books, a Tucker Turtle puppet, a flexible, fun Medi Tedi, a play phone for encouraging positive affirmations, cards and games to reinforce the practical learning practices.
There’s also a Solution Kit to help kids learn problem solving, how to share, speak with good manners, learning words such as “please,” “thank you,” and “please stop” to avert negative behaviors, such as bullying. Conflict resolution, friendship skills, and the idea that “All are a work in progress” are also included in the kit.
Workshops are offered at the following locations in Polk County until June 2023. To view the courses and register, visit ELCPOLK.ORG/WELLNESS or call Sheila Chambers at 863-577-2450, ext. 205.
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
Children’s Village Enrichment
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. OR 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Early Learning Coalition - Winter Haven office
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. OR 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Early Learning Coalition - Lakeland Office
115 S. Missouri Avenue, Suite 501
Early Learning Coalition - Lakeland Office
115 S. Missouri Avenue, Suite 501
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. OR 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Early Learning Coalition - Winter Haven office
North Ridge Christian Preschool
*Refreshments provided at Workshops.