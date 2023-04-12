More than 400 families packed the hallways of the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Friday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. This first-time event was “birthed” to minimize the Polk County infant mortality rate. “Our goal,” said Lydia George, Public Information Specialist, Department of Health in Polk County, “is to educate and provide tools, resources and information to keep babies in Polk County healthy and safe.”
Dr. Joy Jackson, Director of the Department of Health in Polk County said, “This Community Shower turnout showed us what the need is for this type of education. Kids need love, family and community support.”
The Florida Department of Health, Polk County, joined forces with the following vendors with a mission to improve infant death mortality rates and keep infants safe and healthy: Access Florida, Central Florida Health Care, Early Learning Coalition, East Coast Migrant Head Start Program, Environmental Health, Family Healthcare Foundation, Florida Children’s Museum, Healthy Start Coalition, Ingenious Kids, Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeside Pediatrics, League of Women Voters, Melanin Families, Peace River Center, Polk County Doulas, Polk Healthcare Foundation, Tobacco Free Florida, United Way of Central Florida, WIC, and Winter Haven Women’s Hospital. Presentations included: Safe Sleep Tips-Children’s Home Society of Florida by David Acevedo, Nutrition Guides-WIC by Taylor Freeman, Safe Water information, and Belinda Kramer from Early Learning Coalition covered Developmental Milestones. Polk County Health Department had numerous information tables: to take blood pressure, blood sugar, to test for HIV and STD’s. Central Florida HealthCare Plan works with Polk County uninsured residents who qualify due to low or no income.
The United Way of Central Florida offers Referral Specialists who connect people with free services including: emergency shelter, financial counseling, mental health services and more. For details dial 211 or 888.370.7188 or text your zip code to 898-211, email: uw211help@gmail.com , chat: UWCF.org/211 and click the link for online chat. 211 is free and available 24/7.
“It was truly a blessing to be able to speak with many families about the services available to those planning to become pregnant, expectant mothers and children,” said Nicci Lambert, MSN, RNC, Director of Patient Services, Winter Haven Hospital.