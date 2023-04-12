More than 400 families packed the hallways of the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Friday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. This first-time event was “birthed” to minimize the Polk County infant mortality rate. “Our goal,” said Lydia George, Public Information Specialist, Department of Health in Polk County, “is to educate and provide tools, resources and information to keep babies in Polk County healthy and safe.”

Dr. Joy Jackson, Director of the Department of Health in Polk County said, “This Community Shower turnout showed us what the need is for this type of education. Kids need love, family and community support.”

