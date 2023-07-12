Fort Meade City Manager Jan Bagnall asked the Board of County Commissioners at their Tuesday, July 11 meeting for the $6.5 million previously set aside by the county nearly a decade ago with the intention of helping fund the Fort Meade equestrian center but was denied the funds on the basis that Ft. Meade’s “limited resources” were tied up just trying to provide basic services, such as fire protection.
Commissioners denied the large pledge yet did approve to grant a portion of funds for the preliminary costs already spent by Fort Meade to create the center, which would have been at Peace River Park had the whole project been approved.
“Personally, I just say it is time to say enough is enough,” said Commissioner Bill Braswell, who added that the center does not seem to be “wanted” in Ft. Meade.
Bagnall defended the equestrian center, telling commissioners that Ft. Meade has made more progress in one year than in the previous years combined and noting that the city had spent 5% of its general fund on the project.
But small cities have a more difficult time meeting general service demands with very limited resources, Commissioner George Lindsey III added.
He commended Bagnall and Ft. Meade for “stretching every dollar and having a balanced budget,” and for securing one-time grant dollars.
Lindsey said that however, Ft. Meade had “little or no operating reserves” with an ad valorem of less than $1.3 million.
He said Bagnall has his “hands full” in Ft. Meade, and that the city has “no capacity or resources to take on another obligation such as the equestrian center.”
Citing it would be a “disservice to your community” to give them a “false expectation” that an equestrian center would be a financial benefit to the city, Lindsey said it would be more like to be a financial drain that would “redirect limited resources away from your basic services.”
Giving a run-down of financial expenditures laid out by the city, Bagnall said American Rescue Plan funds were used to purchase two fire trucks, and the city sunk another $13 million into the old sewer system, with $300,000 of that going into the water system. He said the system had been neglected to the point that even the water tower previously was not following its proper inspections.
The city is in the process of fixing the water system and bringing on a third fire engine.
One of their units, he said, was in the shop 4 and a half months, after it had previously been in the shop three months.
Bagnall said the city was running low on funds as they have had to match the city grants that are coming in, and noted that moving forward, additional grants will be hard to get because the matching money may not be there for them.
Bagnall asked commissioners for $1 million to help refurbish the fire house, in addition to reimbursement for funds already spent on the equestrian center.
Commissioner Neil Combee said the “last thing” that the BoCC and Polk Fire Services needed to do right now was to fund Ft. Meade’s fire services, citing “We are unable to staff, and we are getting hell-hacked by a lot of folks because of the way we have been operating our system, with overtime and forced overtime.”
Combee added that if the county can’t adequately take care of its own staffing, it would as he sees it, “be out of the question right now.”
Later in the meeting, Combee said he would not mind if the county was able, to help with a fire station, but added that as far as the equestrian center, it wasn’t “going to work out here.”
Commissioner Rick Wilson noted that there are a lot of municipalities that would like to have the county’s help.
“We do what we can, but we are not in that business to help build fire stations and to create things like that for municipalities,” Wilson said.
Commissioners later discussed approving funds “up to $200,000” to help offset the money Ft. Meade had already spent on the equestrian project, as long as Ft. Meade brings those actual cost numbers to the county.
Bagnall pressed the commission for “any type of help,” whether toward the fire house or the equestrian project set up.
By a unanimous vote the last motion was approved for “up to $200,00.”
According to the Polk County Communications office, the funds that of $6.5 million requested for the equestrian project will remain unspent in the Community Investment Projects fund, available for future infrastructure projects.