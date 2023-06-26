HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Announces Dawn Beljin as Division Chief Nursing Executive

Tallahassee, FL — On Monday, June 26, 2023, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division announced the appointment of Dawn Beljin, as Division Chief Nursing Executive, effective July 1, 2023. Beljin will assume oversight of nursing operations across HCA Healthcare North Florida Division’s 15 hospitals and other sites of care. In this role, Beljin will work to advance the Division’s uncompromising commitment to delivering high quality care through a focus on patient safety, developing cross-functional collaboration among nursing teams across hospital departments, and implementing evidence-based, innovative practices that further clinical operational excellence, HCA reports.
“Dawn is an exceptional leader who excels in advancing HCA Healthcare’s culture of caring and commitment to clinical excellence. We are very pleased to have her join our team,” said Brian Cook, president, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division. “Having served for more than two decades as both a leader in the field and in a nursing practice mentorship capacity, Dawn brings a vital perspective and valuable experience that will greatly benefit our caregivers and those in our care.”
Prior to joining the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, Dawn served as the chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, a 447-bed Level I Trauma Center in Miami-Dade County. Dawn and her team improved the hospital’s internal care excellence ranking from 159 (2020) to 18 among all HCA Healthcare hospitals and positioned it at second best among the largest HCA Healthcare facilities. She led the team and accomplished improvement in physician and employee engagement and advanced the care experience to ensure the delivery of exceptional patient care.
“I am honored to join the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division team and look forward to serving the unique needs of each of our communities from the Florida Panhandle to Orlando,” said Dawn Beljin, incoming division chief nursing executive, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division. “Ensuring our nurses have the support and resources necessary to provide the highest level of care for our patients is my top priority.”
Prior to joining HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Beljin served as chief nursing officer on the west coast of Florida at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, a full-service acute care hospital, as well as CNO at Dallas Medical Center in Texas. She also has experience opening a physician owned, for-profit hospital where she served as the chief operating officer and helped the hospital earn an HCAHPS performance rating in the top 1 percentile in the nation.
Beljin received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Malone College in Canton, Ohio and a Master of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. She was awarded the designation of certified Six Sigma green belt and was listed by Becker’s Hospital Review among 60 CNOs to know across America’s hospitals and health systems.