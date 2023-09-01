Hungry? So are carnivorous plants at Bok Tower Gardens

If you are hungry, you’ll be in good company with the carnivorous plants at Bok Tower Gardens when the gardens features Kenny Coogan, author of Carnivorous Plants.
He’ll talk about why Florida is a hotspot for the hungry plants on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Magnolia Room.
Coogan, M.A. in global sustainability, is a columnist who writes about food, farm and flowers and covers topics like owning chickens, vegetable gardening, animal training, and corporate team training.
At Bok, learn about Florida’s endemic carnivorous plants. Florida has more native species than any other state in the country.
Learn how plants use appealing scents, leaves and sticky fluids to tap and imprison insects.
Registration is required. Tickets are $15 for members, $30 for non-members.
Bok Tower Gardens is at 1151 Tower Blvd. Lake Wales, FL 33843. Call them at 863-676-1408.