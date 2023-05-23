It’s Mailbox Improvement Week
Photo provided by USPS

CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 21–27, says Florida 2 District Manager Richie Fermo.

“Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” Fermo says.

