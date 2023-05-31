Lakeland Chamber of Commerce: Stinson’s Interior Solutions is May 2023 Small Business of the Month

Stinson's Interior Solutions, was honored by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce as the May 2023 Small Business of the Month Winner.
After 27 years of working for a distributor, Bill and Jean Stinson embarked on a new journey in 1981, when they founded their own flooring distribution and installation company. Since 1981, their company has evolved into what we know today as, Stinson’s Interior Solutions, and is now owned by their three sons Randy, Rick, and Ron Stinson.
The company once known for carpets and flooring has transformed into a complete interior design firm, manufacturing laminate and Formica countertops, and offering granite, quartz, and marble as a result of the acquisition of a local countertop company. Stinson’s has also acquired a local cabinet manufacturing company to further their offerings in interior design.
Stinson’s Interior Solutions recently opened a second location in Ocala, FL. to meet the needs of residential customers for their larger development builders who service that area.
The team at Stinson’s believes that what sets them apart from others in the industry is their level of customer service, and their core ethics which have led to many long-term relationships. Their builders and customers know they can count of Stinson’s to complete the job and stand by their work.
Randy Stinson, president of Stinson’s Interior Solutions said his favorite part about what he does is “seeing customer’s dreams come to life.”
“Homes are the biggest purchase in most people’s lives, and it is special to be a part of that experience,” said Stinson.
Stinson’s Interior Solutions has recently celebrated 40 years in business and is still experiencing growth in the community.