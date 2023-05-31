Lakeland native serves aboard U.S. Navy amphibious warship in Japan

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Xiaoming Zheng, Navy Office of Community Outreach
SASEBO, Japan - Petty Officer 2nd Class Asher Chaddick a native of Lakeland, Florida, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.
Chaddick attended Harrison Center for the Visual and Performing Arts High School and graduated in 2016.
Chaddick joined the Navy four years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I want to go to college and because it’s a tradition in my family,” said Chaddick. "I also wanted to have some work and life experiences."
Today, Chaddick serves as an information systems technician aboard USS Green Bay.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Lakeland.
“One of the lessons I learned is to be tough minded,” said Chaddick. "I was used to being in tough situations and being resilient."
USS Green Bay is an amphibious warship. These types of ships embark, transport and land U.S. Marines for a variety of warfare missions. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice, according to Navy officials.
As a member of the Navy, Chaddick is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities, and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to our national defense because of threats in this region,” said Chaddick. "Our presence is vital to the world and not just one country."
Chaddick serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander.
"Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom, and well-being."
Chaddick and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is doing my job successfully and maintaining the IT network,” said Chaddick. "I’m able to maintain operations while underway, and I’m proud to add value to my team."
As Chaddick and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy offers the ability to protect everyone's freedom for people back home,” said Chaddick.
Chaddick is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank Warrant Officer Collins,” added Chaddick. "I also want to thank my parents because they support me a lot in my Navy journey."